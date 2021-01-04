PDM parties deceiving each other: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the PDM parties were deceiving each other. Every opposition party just wants its own "benefit" but the government will not give any concession to corrupt people. They will be held accountable. Both the Senate and the general elections will be held on time.

Talking to Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika at Governor’s House, the governor said that the failed policies of the previous governments had plagued the country with economic and other problems but Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy due to his prudent economic policies.

Today, world organisations are acknowledging Pakistan's economic growth and prosperity. He said that Pakistan was successfully moving forward but the opposition was unable to bear it and that was why PDM was threatening about protests and resignations.

He said that all the intentions of the opposition would fail and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional term.

Chaudhry Sarwar said there was no restriction on dreaming but the dreams of the opposition parties about the government would not come true. He said that the Senate and general elections would be held on time and the opposition would once again get nothing but failure.

Opposition parties are conspiring to destabilise democracy and government in the country but their conspiracies would fail.

The governor said that the opposition parties were talking about unity and solidarity in PDM but in reality, they were pursuing their own interests, not that of nation’s. There is no such thing as unity among them.