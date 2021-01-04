Bitcoin tops Rs5.47m as record-breaking rally resumes

Bitcoin.

ISLAMABAD: Bitcoin climbed above $34,000 (Rs5.47 million) for the first time on Sunday, extending a record-breaking rally in the volatile cryptocurrency that delivered a more than 300 per cent gain last year.

With trading in key financial markets yet to commence in 2021, bitcoin has resumed its dizzying ascent, rising more than 10 per cent in the first few days of January.

According to international media reports, by late afternoon in London on Sunday, it had given up some of its early gains to dip just below $33,000. “Even the most bullish of bitcoin advocates could not have foreseen such a meteoric rise in price in such a short space of time,” said Marcus Swanepoel, chief executive of Luno, a London-based cryptocurrency platform.

History suggests a small pullback could follow, he added. “But the pattern we’ve seen in the build up to this milestone — a consistent increase, rather than one sharp spike — sets bitcoin up extremely well for this year,” Swanepoel said.

He added that “something approaching the $100,000 mark before the year’s end” was possible. The rally has fed concerns that bitcoin is set to repeat the events of three years ago, when a bull market dramatically collapsed.

When the cryptocurrency set a record high in November, economist Nouriel Roubini called it a “pure speculative asset and bubble with no fundamental value”.