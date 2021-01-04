close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2021

Wana Press Club elects office-bearers

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2021

WANA: Shahzada Wazir and Irfan Wazir were elected unopposed as president and general secretary of the Wana Press Club, respectively.

Other office-bearers included Javed Noor Wazir, patron-in-chief, Zardad, senior vice-president, Din Muhammad, vice-president and Qismatullah Wazir press secretary. Election committee members including Assistant Commissioner of Wana, Ibrahim Khan, supervised the polling process for the press club for the year 2021.

Latest News

More From Peshawar