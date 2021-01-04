Four wounded in gas cylinder blast

PESHAWAR: Four people were wounded in another cylinder blast in the Yakatoot locality on Sunday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said the explosion resulted in burn injuries to four people, including two women and a child. They were taken to hospital.

The incidents of cylinder blasts have increased in as people are increasingly turning to alternative sources of the fuel that leads to casualties.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a car in the Karkhano area and a house in a rural area of Peshawar. No casualty was reported in the two incidents.