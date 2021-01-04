JI leader, wife again test positive for Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Quarantined for the last 10 days, provincial ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 again on Sunday.

In a post on his social media portal, the JI leader said he and his wife had tested positive for the viral infection for the second time during the last 10 days.

He appealed to his followers to remember him in their prayers. The JI leader thanked the people who had expressed best wishes and prayed for his early recovery.