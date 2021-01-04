Flourmills wheat quota cancelled

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Director Mohammad Zubair has cancelled the wheat quota of a flourmills allegedly for selling subsidised flour in the open market.

He sealed it after checking the substandard wheat flour extracted from wheat provided it under the quota.

The director visited the Hunza flourmills on the public complaints and found that stock which was extracted from subsidised wheat was being sold in the open market.

The flourmills which obtain subsidised wheat from the Food Department

were bound to sell the flour only to the Utility Stores and points fixed by the district administration for its sale.

The official visited the other wheat flourmills as well and directed the managements to strictly observe the standard operational procedure for coronavirus.

He directed the Food Department officials to ensure the quality wheat flour supply to people at subsidized rates.