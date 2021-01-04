Explosives, weapons recovered in Orakzai

KALAYA: The security forces have recovered explosives, bomb and improvised explosive device (IED) making gadgets and other weapons in the mountainous Arakhi Killay in the central part of Orakzai tribal district, official sources said on Sunday.

They said that the security forces on intelligence-based information raided a hideout in the hilly Arakhi Killay where the terrorists had dumped explosives, bomb and IED making gadgets and other weapons.

The sources added that the seized explosives and weapons included 854-kilogram explosives, 436 cartridges of different bores, 344 detonators, a 100-metre safety fuse cord, 87 metres prima cord, two-metre IED wire, nine hand-grenades, six remote sets, five landmines, two wireless sets, one SMG machine and 13 pamphlets attributed to Daesh.

They said that the terrorists had concealed the weapons which were to be used in subversive activities in the district sometime later.