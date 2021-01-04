Suspect held in German’s murder case

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested the main accused allegedly involved in the recent murder of a German national in Islamabad.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Operation) Ikramullah said that the Kohat Police had succeeded in arresting Nasruddin, who was the main character involved in the murder of German national Do Lego in Islamabad on December 29.

Taking action on a tip-off, he said the Kohat and Islamabad police jointly raided a place on Kohat-Bannu road and arrested the accused.

The accused, the official added, had a criminal record and had also undergone imprisonment for other crimes.

The SP said the accused was handed over to the Islamabad police for further investigation while raids were being conducted for the arrest of the co-accused. The police in Islamabad had registered a case in the murder of German national.