‘Speeding to be checked through cameras’

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will check speeding practices through cameras and to further ensure road discipline on roads by constant monitoring.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed all Zonal In-Charges to check over-speeding practices in the city which not only put the lives of those involved in such activities at risk but also of others.

He has appealed to the parents and citizens to play their role in curbing such practices.

It has been also decided to take strict action against those involved in racing in commercial and residential areas.

The SSP also appealed to the citizens to immediately inform police case of observing any such practice around them.

Moreover, the SSP (Traffic) also directed to control lane violations on various roads and ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) constituted special squads himself to check lane violations and ensure traffic discipline in the city.

He also urged the citizens to avoid lane violations and maintain traffic discipline to reduce road accidents.

He directed the ITP education teams and volunteers to educate the road users about the disadvantages of lane violation and speeding which cause accidents.

“The purpose of taking such steps is to provide safety to the citizens,” he said and directed the squad members to take strict action against the violators.

SSP (Traffic) said that utmost efforts should be made by all ITP’s personnel to ensure a safe road environment in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.