Anglers demand cut in one-day fishing permit fee

Islamabad : Fishermen and anglers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday urged Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to take notice of a hike in the fee of one-day fishing permit to Rs1,000 which has made it difficult for middle-class to afford it as it was only leisure time sport and a safe activity during COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier the fee was to Rs300 on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqaat, they said.

Mohammad Saqlain, a professional angler told this agency that despite repeated requests to the officials concerned to review the decision no one paid heed.

The fishing permit fee was increased to Rs1,000 a couple of months back after a summary approved by the Minister for Interior Brigadier (r) Ejaz Ahmed Shah.

He added that prior to summary approval; a unilateral increase in fishing fee was made by the Fisheries Department.

However, after reservations and concerns of anglers and citizens, the deputy commissioner reduced the fee to Rs300. The department was charging Rs1,000 per permit which was unjust and a kind of discouragement of the healthy activity, he remarked.

He urged the authorities concerned to review their decision and revive the previous fee of fishing permit.

Saqib Aftab, another angler frequently visiting the Rawal Dam said fishing or angling was a leisure time sport but a hike in fishing permit fee had made it difficult for the middle-class to afford it.

He said it was the only facility for the federal capital residents as there was no other fishing spot in the close proximity of the metropolis.

Aftab urged the interior minister and authorities concerned to reduce the fee to make the facility equally accessible to all, adding, "This pandemic is the first of its kind we have observed that had totally changed our lives. “We need to come out of its trauma and fear where activities like fishing are one of the few safe things to do while adhering to safety guidelines.” When contacted Deputy Director Fisheries Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Mazhar Ali, said the fishing permit fee was reduced to Rs300 after an increase up to Rs 1,000 after a summary question on it.

The summary was under consideration in the Ministry of Interior, however, the district administration announced a reduction in the permit fee.

Recently, the summary was approved by the then Minister for Interior in which he termed the fee of Rs300 as low and directed to increase it to Rs1,000. He said there was no limit for the fishermen or anglers to catch fish as the permit allowed them to catch fish from sunrise to sunset.

Mazhar added that 12-14 staff members of the fisheries department were deputed in three different shifts to look after the fishing site and check permits of the anglers.