Protecting lives essential responsibility of police

Islamabad : The ‘Anti-Terror Squad’(ATS) of Islamabad Police in an act of terrorism, killed a youngster Usama Nadeem Satti, merely 21-year-old, just because he was too afraid to stop when flagged on a deserted section of a road in Sector G-13 at around 2 am on January 2, 2021.

What we have learned from the stated facts in the case so far, young Usama Satti was returning home after dropping his cousin to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) at around 1:50 am when he was signalled to stop by the officials of a mobile team of ATS.

Young Osama, one can easily imagine, must have panicked and tried to speed away. The ATS officials could have easily followed him in their vehicle, which one believes, must be much powerful and would have been able to apprehend him once he would have reached his home.

However, evidently, the ATS officials were too eager to test their skills instead of taking the more logical course of action and opened indiscriminate fire on the small vehicle. They allegedly fired 22 shots at the vehicle out of which seven pierced the skinny body of Usama Satti, leaving him slumped dead in his seat, bathed in his own blood gushing out of seven bullet wounds.

The ugly incident shocked everybody and started raising cries for justice. The Islamabad Police immediately arrested all the five ATS officials, led by a Sub-Inspector, a ‘First Information Report’ (FIR) was registered, and a departmental inquiry was initiated to find the facts by a team headed by Superintendent of Police Sarfraz Virk.

But we have seen such inquiries and investigations in incidents involving police officers or officials have been muddled, evidence tampered, facts twisted, and even unfounded allegations and charges framed against the victim.

What information we are receiving from the police investigations are that they have already framed the deceased Usama Satti in two criminal offences like being in possession of six grams of ‘Ice’, the narcotic substance and also have declared the vehicle he was driving as bearing tampered numbers of chassis or engine.

And this is just to start with. It would not surprise anybody if the police may even found some illegal arms from the vehicle, which Usama Satti could obviously be blamed to be in possession.

We have seen in the past quite frequently that the police would not let their comrades in uniform face any punishment and in many cases, even get rewarded at a later stage for their bravado.

The memories of the infamous shoot out on the National Highway near Sahiwal in Punjab on January 21, 2019, are still vivid in which the officials forcibly stopped a vehicle in which a family with their children were riding and even though they successfully immobilised the vehicle, opened fire and killed both husband and wife along with a minor girl and another man in front of other minor children.

One really wonders why a departmental inquiry has been ordered and not an independent judicial inquiry in this incident.

This incident also has raised serious concerns in the minds of people regarding the decision taken by the newly appointed Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid, for lifting the police pickets and checkpoints from important entry-exit points and sensitive intersections in the federal capital.

Within days of lifting of these police checkpoints and pickets, a marked increase has been noticed in the crime incidents in the federal capital. The rise in crime rate after the decision by the interior minister has put a lot of pressure on Islamabad Police as their patrolling and surveillance and monitoring capabilities are hardly enough and up to the mark.

This latest unfortunate incident has smeared the reputation of Islamabad Police. But at the same time, this is the opportunity for Islamabad Police to put their house in order by carrying honest and fair investigations in this case and award exemplary punishment to the culprits involved.