Cop killed

Islamabad : A police official was gunned down by drug barons active in the outskirts of the federal capital.

The police said that a gang of drug pushers opened fire on a police Head Constable attached with Nelore Police Station during patrolling on Saturday night who was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The victim sustained a bullet in his head that caused his death.

SP (Rural) Farooq Butter has constituted a team to hunt down the drug-dealing criminals involved in killing the cop.