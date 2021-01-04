Cop killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : A police official was gunned down by drug barons active in the outskirts of the federal capital.
The police said that a gang of drug pushers opened fire on a police Head Constable attached with Nelore Police Station during patrolling on Saturday night who was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The victim sustained a bullet in his head that caused his death.
SP (Rural) Farooq Butter has constituted a team to hunt down the drug-dealing criminals involved in killing the cop.