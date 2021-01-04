Action against illegal enrolments

Islamabad : After holding an inquiry, the Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Corruption Circle has booked former vice-president of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan AQ Javed Iqbal and Hamdard University Islamabad Director General Prof Dr. Azhar Hussain over more admissions in the university’s Pharm-D Programme than the sanctioned ones and campus change against the law.

The FIR was registered under Pakistan Penal Code sections 409, 418, 420, and 109 read with Prevention of Corruption Act section 5(2) on the complaint of Waqar Ahmed, a resident of Islamabad.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with ‘The News’, an inquiry of the FIA ACC, No 73/20I 9, revealed that Prof Dr Azhar Hussain in connivance with AQ Javed Iqbal was involved in the illegal over-admissions in Pharm-D programme from 2009 to 2019 and illegal change of the premises in 2013.

In 2009, the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan had recognised and registered the Hamdard University Islamabad Campus for an intake of 60 students per annum only once a year in one shift. However, the HUIC admitted more students than sanctioned strength from 2009 to 2019 and carried out admissions more than once a year.

“By enrolling extra student, they [university] are illegally earning millions of rupees per year without awarding degrees to the students. The PCP charges penalty of 100 per cent tuition fee on over-enrolments but no penalty was imposed on the university due to the collusion of Dr Azhar and AQ Javed.”

The FIR also revealed that Hamdard University’s Islamabad Campus was registered by the PCP in 2009 for F-8 Campus only but the HUIC changed its campus/premises to Blue Area in Islamabad without any lawful authority.

It added that Dr. Azhar and AQ Javed caused colossal loss to the national exchequer by cheating, misuse of authority, criminal misconduct and breach of trust, which were offences under sections 409, 418, 420 and 109 of PPC read with section 5(2) of the PCA, 1947.

According to the FIR, the FIA ACC, after approval, has registered a case against AQ Iqbal and Dr. Azhar Hussain and will proceed against those, who were found involved in the illegal act in question during investigation.

Dr. Azhar and AQ Javed rejected the charges and claimed that they hadn't committed any illegal act.