Varsity praised for providing free education, housing facilities

LAHORE : CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said Akhuwat and other similar charitable organisations are brightening the future of Pakistan by providing free education and housing facilities to talented children from remote areas of all provinces across the country.

He said this while addressing heads of institutions, students, teachers and citizens on the occasion of his visit to Akhuwat College University Liliani Kasur here on Sunday. The CCPO said that the values of sincerity and unity are the basic units of national unity that we see clearly in the university. Our religion, traditions and culture give us the ideal environment for the best education and training for the next generation and a bright future ahead, he said.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan on the occasion said that Dr Amjad Saqib is lighting candles of knowledge all over the country through his charitable services. Ashfaq Khan said that his vision of providing free modern education facilities to needy children is a guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar along with DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and other members of the delegation visited various departments of the university. CCPO appreciated the high quality educational, technical, health, sports and food facilities provided to the students of Akhuwat Boarding University. Dr Amjad Saqib informed the delegation that the talented but poor students from all over the country are being provided free education and housing facilities. He said that the scope of educational facilities of the fraternity is extended to other cities of Pakistan. Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore visited various places in the city on Sunday, and reviewed the security and traffic arrangements. He reviewed the security and traffic arrangements in connection with Chehlum of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Later, he visited Iqbal Town police station with DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and inspected the front desk, Moharrar's office and record registers. He directed the officials to be courteous and accommodating with the citizens.