Mon Jan 04, 2021
January 4, 2021

Food, woollies distributed

Lahore

January 4, 2021

LAHORE L: Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Consultant Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that a large number of food items, juices, warm clothes and blankets had been distributed among homeless drug addicts in various part of the City.

The programme organised by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & YOCFAN with the help of Rizq Trust, distributed items in hotspot areas of drug addicts such as Mall Road, Regal Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Badami Bagh, China Scheme, GT Road, etc.

