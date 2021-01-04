24 more die from COVID19

LAHORE : Around 24 more patients died of COVID19 and another 847 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD report issued here on Sunday said the death toll reached 4,109 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of corona virus reached 140,188 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 20,348 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,493,240 in the province.

After 4,109 fatalities and recovery of a total of 124,461 patients, including 336 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 11,618 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.