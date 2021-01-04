Cold wave to prevail

LAHORE : Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave was present over northeastern parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Tuesday (tomorrow). They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas while fog is likely in central and South Punjab at isolated places. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Chakothi 04, Barnala 03, Rawalakot 01, Narowal 06, Gujranwala 06, Sialkot (AP 06, City 02), Hafizabad 05 and MB Din 01. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 3.2°C and maximum was 12.4°C.