JI condemns killing of 11 coalminers

LAHORE : JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has condemned massacre of 11 coalminers in Machh, Balochistan, terming the incident an inhuman and coward act of terrorism.
Chairing JI Majlis-e-Shoora session at Mansoorah here on Sunday, Sirajul Haq warned the government against rising conspiracies of foreign enemies of the country, saying plots were being made to push Pakistan into a sectarian violence.
He said the government and security forces must develop a plan to cope with the challenge. Deprivations of the masses of underdeveloped areas should be addressed on priority, he demanded.