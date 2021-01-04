close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
Youth succumbs to injuries

Lahore

LAHORE : A youth, who was shot at and injured by his opponents in the limits of Ichhra police a day ago, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Members of Mian Idrees and Kabir groups had exchanged fire a day ago, in which the victim Hamza got fatal injuries. He was admitted to hospital where he died on Sunday. Police shifted the body to morgue.

