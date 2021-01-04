Youth succumbs to injuries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A youth, who was shot at and injured by his opponents in the limits of Ichhra police a day ago, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Members of Mian Idrees and Kabir groups had exchanged fire a day ago, in which the victim Hamza got fatal injuries. He was admitted to hospital where he died on Sunday. Police shifted the body to morgue.