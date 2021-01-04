Aleem slams Modi for atrocities in Kashmir

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Modi government should be aware that the Pakistan Army is fully capable of retaliating against its enemy.

He added that the violation through Indian spy drones on Chakothi sector is reprehensible, the continuous violation of international borders has exposed the Hindu mentality and Pakistan Army has once again chewed up the enemy by taking timely action.

In his tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Indian shelling on innocent and unarmed civilians was also a violation of international principles and it seemed that Modi government had not learnt any lesson from the incident of February 2019. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim that the Indian Army conducts such "false operations" to cover up its internal weaknesses has proved to be correct, but it should not be misunderstood because such clever tactics are being used to divert the world attention from Indian atrocities in Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) but they cannot avoid responsibility from this longstanding issue. Senior Minister further said that Indian hand was also behind the anti-national activities taking place in different parts of Pakistan especially in Balochistan which was aimed at weakening our homeland.

He said that the country is in safe hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the enemy would never succeed in its nefarious designs.