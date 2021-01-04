Smart lockdown extended in three cities

LAHORE : The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in three cities till January 14, 2021 in hotspot areas with maximum emergence of COVID19 cases amidst the rising second wave of dreaded novel corona virus in the province.

According to separate notifications issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, on Sunday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan.

The smart lockdown was imposed in eight hotspot areas in four towns of District Lahore, including Aziz Bhatti Town, Gulberg Town, Nishtar Town and Shalimar Town.

new coronavirus variant: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, (P&SHD), Punjab, on Sunday confirmed dispatch of samples of suspected UK-returned passengers to National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, for gene sequencing for variant strain of coronavirus.

The new strain of the coronavirus, referred to by experts as B.1.17 prima facie originated in the United Kingdom, is not the first variant of the Covid-19 pandemic, but is said to be 70 per cent more transmittable than the previous variants.

However, the official P&SHD said, the new variant has not yet been detected in Punjab, which can only be confirmed after receiving of gene sequencing reports of the suspected patients.

The P&SHD spokesman explained that samples of passengers arriving from the UK are sent for gene sequencing to detect the presence of the new variant, while one woman was positive for Covid-19, she has not yet undergone gene sequencing to confirm whether or not it is the B.1.17 variant.

“Therefore it is premature to declare the type of coronavirus detected in a patient without gene sequencing,” the spokesman said and added that the UK-returned passengers, who were affected by the coronavirus in UK and returned to Pakistan, do not necessarily are infected with the new strain of the virus.”

Earlier this week, the Sindh government had confirmed the first three cases of the UK variant of Covid-19 in Karachi among passengers who had returned from Britain in the last 12 days.

Meanwhile, the death rate due to the novel virus reached a high of 5.5 per cent in Punjab, which is greater than the death rates seen in other provinces. Lahore is on the top among other districts of Punjab with 1,540 deaths, followed by Rawalpindi’s 672 and Faisalabad 342.