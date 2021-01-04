Three dead, five injured in mishaps

Three people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in mishaps that occurred in parts of the metropolis on Sunday.

According to the Mobina Town police, a young man was killed and four others were injured in a road traffic accident on University Road.

The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Hassan Ali, son of Musawwar Ali, while the injured were Abdul Munib, 23, Ahsan Ali, 20, Syed Nabil, and Hamza Tariq.

The police said the victims’ car hit with a tree.

Similarly, a man died after a speedy vehicle ran him over near Gulbai area, said the Shershah police. He could not be identified immediately.

The body was taken to Karachi’s Civil Hospital for an autopsy and the police have registered a case.

Separately, 42-year-old Azad Gul died after he fell off a building on MA Jinnah Road. The man died at the scene and his body was later taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a citizen, namely Abdul Jabbar, sustained critical wounds when a fire broke out at his house in Malir’s Khokhrapar area.

Police said the victim had fallen asleep without turning off the stove that caught fire.