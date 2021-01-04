Young man kills himself in Sohrab Goth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A young man ended his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a house near the Jamali flyover in Sohrab Goth on Sunday, police said.
Following the incident, police reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 24-year-old Yousuf, son of Shams. A probe is going on.