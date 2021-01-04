close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2021

Young man kills himself in Sohrab Goth

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2021

A young man ended his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a house near the Jamali flyover in Sohrab Goth on Sunday, police said.

Following the incident, police reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 24-year-old Yousuf, son of Shams. A probe is going on.

Latest News

More From Karachi