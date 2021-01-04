Three suspected robbers gunned down by police

Three suspected criminals were shot dead in two alleged police encounters in the metropolis on Sunday.

According to the Sacchal police, a shootout took place near the Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk in Sacchal Goth, where three robbers tried looting citizens at a nursery.

Coincidentally, among the plant buyers were Inspector Asad Kaleem of the Airport police station, the police said, adding that as the police officer attempted to catch the robbers, a gunfight ensued in which two suspects were injured while the third managed to escape.

Hearing the gunshots, a police mobile of the Sacchal police station reached the spot where an incensed mob was beating the held suspects, said police official Haroon Korai.

He said police personnel were transporting the injured suspects to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre when both of them succumbed to their injuries. They were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police said the killed suspects were yet to be identified and that two pistols were found on them. The police have registered a case.

Separately, a suspected robber was killed, while his companion fled, in a police encounter near the Siddiq-e-Akbar Masjid, said the Sir Syed police.

It said two suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire at police personnel who tried to intercept them. A CCTV footage shows two policemen chasing the suspects amid a gunfight.

The police said one suspect was killed in the shootout while the other escaped. A pistol was found the deceased, it added.

While the identity of the dead suspect is yet to be ascertained, the police said he was involved in looting shopkeepers and passers-by at gunpoint.

‘Robber’ thrashed

A suspected criminal was caught and thrashed by citizens in Orangi Town Iqbal Market area.

Police said two suspects were looting people at gunpoint when a group of residents caught one of them while the other fled.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and took the custody of the suspect.