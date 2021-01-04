Sindh govt declares 2021 as year of forest revival

The Sindh government has decided to mark 2021 as the year of the revival of forests in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Information, Local Government, and Forests Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah as he presided over a meeting of the provincial information department on Sunday.

He said the provincial government had retrieved hundreds of thousands of acres of forest land and local species of trees, including trees of edible fruits, were being planted there to increase the green cover in the province.

He added that as per the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the provincial government would ensure that 2021 became the year of the revival of forests in Sindh.

He asked officials of the information department to adopt a comprehensive communication strategy to promote among the people the provincial government’s vision of a greener Sindh.

Shah said that although the billion tree tsunami project had been launched in the northern parts of the country, it was the province of Sindh that had made a real progress in plantation.