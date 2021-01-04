Two men injured for resisting mugging bids

Two people were injured in separate incidents of firing in the city on Sunday.

According to police, 22-year-old Obaid, son of Mubashir, was wounded in a shooting near the Super Highway within the jurisdiction of the Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station.

The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place over offering resistance to a mugging bid.

A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Separately, 40-year-old Raheel Ashraf was wounded when he resisted to a mugging bid at the Liaquat Market, Malir, within the limits of the Saudabad Police Station.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police said that apparently, the stray bullet injured the victim.