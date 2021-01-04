close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
January 4, 2021

Irresponsible nation

Newspost

 
January 4, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Wear masks’ (Jan 2) by Noman Khan. I totally agree with the writer, however, I would like to add that it is not only the public who are not wearing masks.

Even government officials are seen without masks when they are in office or at any public place. We can control the spread of Covid-19 if we all follow SOPs strictly.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat

