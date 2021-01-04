Bad decisions

This refers to the letter ‘A good quality’ (Jan 1) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. General Ziaul Haq and Imran Khan are not exactly comparable. Being a full-time military officer, General Zia could hardly spare, nor claimed to have spent, 22 years preparing for the top civilian position. Secondly, the comparison between lying and being unprepared is more serious and depends on the position of people involved and the subject matter.

For example, a lie by an ordinary person may affect only a few people. On the other hand, the unpreparedness of Imran Khan, the country’s prime minister, resulted in the suffering of millions of people because of wheat and sugar scams and other crises. And despite complaints against the performance of Usman Buzdar – and the availability of capable and experienced politicians – Imran Khan’s insistence on retaining him amounts to unpreparedness coupled with arrogance. And that makes it a lethal combination for the people.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi