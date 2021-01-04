Ex-PCB BoG member Zulfiqar for revival of old cricket system

LAHORE: Former member PCB’s Board Governors (BoG) and former president Sialkot Regional Cricket Association Zulfiqar Malik has said that old domestic system should be revived in order to improve standard of Pakistan cricket.

During an informal chat with mediamen, he said that the old domestic system, which included departments, remained fruitful for Pakistan.

Zulfiqar, during whose tenure Sialkot won National T20 event seven times, said the old set-up served the game better than the current one. It was good for both regions and departments, he said and added that it also safeguarded club cricket.

Ha added that the abolition of departmental cricket has deprived many cricketers of their jobs and because of that standard of the game has also gone down.