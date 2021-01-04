Kamran hits fifth century of season to give KP advantage over Central Punjab

KARACHI: Kamran Ghulam slammed his fifth century of the season to give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a slight advantage over holders Central Punjab on the third day of their five-day final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at National Stadium on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Dir Upper-born Kamran smashed unbeaten 104 off 203 balls to enable KP to reach 243-5 in their second innings after they had gained a 43-run first innings lead due to surprising declaration from Central Punjab’s skipper Hasan Ali.

KP now lead by 286 runs with five wickets in hand. Kamran not only completed his fifth century of the season and ninth of his career in his 31st outing but also broke the record of Saadat Ali of most runs in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season. He has reached 1245 runs in this season, beating Saadat’s 1217 runs that he made in 1983-84. This is a remarkable achievement from a player who belongs to Dir Upper where cricket was not so much developed when he was playing there a few years ago before getting permanently settled in Peshawar.

Kamran played solid strokes towards all corners of the pitch. After losing Fakhar Zaman (4) and Zohaib Khan (5) early, Kamran showed responsibility and kept KP’s hopes of winning the title alive.

He added 88 runs for the third wicket with left-handed Israrullah, who fell for 63, his fifth fifty of the season and 30th of his career. Israr, who also completed his 6000 runs in his 98th match, hammered nine fours and one six from 97 balls.

Kamran then put on 83 runs for the fourth wicket with Adil Amin, who was held at mid-off by Hasan Ali off left-armer Waqas Maqsood. Adil scored 34 off 84 balls, smashing four fours.

KP were 204-4 when Adil departed.

In the next over, stumper Rehan Afridi (1) got run out. However, skipper Khalid Usman (14*) gave good support to Kamran in the dying moments of the day’s play. The duo had scored 37 runs for the sixth wicket unbroken stand when bails were drawn after 76 overs of KP innings.

Kamran had hit 15 fours and one six in his marvellous innings. He got a chance when spinner Ahmad Safi bowled him off a no ball.

Waqas Maqsood (2-52), who also got rid of Fakhar Zaman, once again troubled the batsmen on a wicket which is turning easy for batsmen.

Right-arm pacer Bilawal Iqbal (1-41) and spinner Qasim Akram (1-40) had to struggle hard.

Earlier, in response to KP’s first innings total of 300, Central Punjab resumed their first innings at 212-8 and quite unexpectedly declared it at 257-9, handing a 43-run lead to KP.

After spinner Khalid Usman got rid of Ahmad Safi (0) early, Qasim Akram (60*) and Waqas Maqsood (20*) shared 37 runs for the tenth wicket partnership when the declaration came.

Qasim, who was batting on 35 on Saturday, smashed nine fours from 102 deliveries. Waqas struck two sixes and one four from 14 deliveries. Khalid Usman got 3-32 in 15 overs.

The match is being supervised by Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz. Shozab Raza is the reserve umpire, Ahsan Raza the third umpire and Ali Naqvi the match referee.