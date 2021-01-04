Shaheens thrash Kiwis in T20 match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Shaheens Sunday thumped New Zealand A by 101 runs in a one-sided T20 match in Christchurch.

According to reports reaching here, Pakistan hit up a daunting 231-5 in 20 overs and then bowled out the hosts for 130 in the 19th over.

Haider Ali (64) and Zeeshan Malik (54) set up the pace for the tourists with some exciting stroke play. Haider smashed five sixes and four boundaries in his entertaining 28-ball knock while Malik’s innings included ten hits to the boundary. Hussain Talat (44 not out) and Amad Butt (25) then put the icing on the cake with a flurry of runs in the last overs. Hussain struck four boundaries and three sixes in his 17-ball knock with Amad putting the bowlers to sword hitting three sixes and one four in his 6-ball 25 not out.

The big target was a challenging task for New Zealand A batsmen, who got bowled out for 131. Rhys Mariu (48) was the only notable run-getter for the hosts.

For Shaheens, Usman Qadir (3-18) was the pick of bowlers. His bowling proved a consistent threat for the Kiwis batsmen. Shaheens will play their last tour match tomorrow (Tuesday) before heading home.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens 231-5 in 20 overs (Haider Ali 64, Zeeshan Malik 54, Hussain Talat 44 not out, Abdullah Shafique 35 not out, Amad Butt 25 not out; Simon Keene 2-34). New Zealand A 130 all out in 18.1 overs (Rhys Mariu 48, Jakob Bhula 19; Usman Qadir 3-18, Danish Aziz 1-5, Hussain Talat 1-6, Amad Buttt 1-15, Mohammad Husnain 1-16, Harris Rauf 1-18, Wahab Riaz 1-20).