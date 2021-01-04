close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
AFP
January 4, 2021

AFP
January 4, 2021

London: British expatriates residing in Spain said on Sunday they were prevented from boarding flights to Barcelona and Madrid after airlines claimed their papers were no longer valid post-Brexit.

Photographer Max Duncan, one of those who said he was turned away at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, tweeted that several British expats were "distressed as (they) can't fly home", having been told their green residence certificates were no longer valid.

