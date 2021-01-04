close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
January 4, 2021

Pope accepts resignation of Minsk archbishop

January 4, 2021

ROME: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the Catholic Archbishop of Minsk, the Vatican said on Sunday, after he spoke out against the Belarus government and violence against protesters.

Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz was allowed to return to Belarus last month after being stopped from re-entering the country since August following a holiday in Poland where he called for the resignation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

It was not immediately clear whether Kondrusiewicz’ resignation was expected.

