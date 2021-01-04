Egypt probes virus deaths due to lack of oxygen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cairo: Egypt said on Sunday it had opened an investigation into the deaths of four Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit allegedly due to lack of oxygen, which had sparked a public outcry.
"The prosecutor’s office in Al-Husseiniya (in the northern Sharqiya province) summoned the director of Al-Husseiniya hospital to question him over the deaths of four people due to lack of oxygen," a judicial source told AFP, without specifying the dates of the deaths.