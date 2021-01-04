Armed groups attack Bangassou

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGUI, Central African Republic: Armed groups attacked the Central African Republic’s southeastern city of Bangassou on Sunday, weeks after rebels were accused of an attempted coup and days before expected results from a tense presidential election.
A coalition of rebel groups, which control two thirds of the coup-prone country, has been waging an offensive since last month initially aimed at disrupting elections that were nonetheless held on December 27.