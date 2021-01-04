Homes of top Republican and Democrat vandalised

WASHINGTON: Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti, fake blood and a pig’s head, US media said.

"Were’s (sic) my money," and "Mitch kills the poor," was daubed on McConnell’s front door and window in Louisville, Kentucky, US media reported.

A pig’s head and fake blood were left outside Pelosi’s San Francisco home on January 2, according to local media on Saturday.

The houses of the top Republican and Democrat were targeted following intense debate over a Covid-19 stimulus bailout for Americans. A long-awaited $900 billion pandemic relief package was finally approved Christmas Eve, with the Democrat-led House of Congress approving an increase in aid from $600 to $2,000.