Violence in KP

The recent attack on the shrine of the Hindu community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district is extremely shameful. It seems that Pakistan is not a safe country for minority groups. On one side, the government has built a new temple in Islamabad while on the other hand, the same government failed to protect the shrine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Even though the Supreme Court had given orders to renovate the temple, religious zealots attacked it and showed their intolerance.

This is not the first incident that shows that places of worship of minority groups are unsafe in the country. Pakistan has seen multiple incidents where rights of minority groups were trampled with. The country’s constitution clearly says that minority groups must have all fundamental rights. It also says that all citizens are equal before the law. We often hear that the government will follow the model of Riyasat-e-Madina. However, in reality, violence against minority groups in the country is increasing. It is hoped that the people responsible for this act will be punished.

Sangat Nazeer Zehri

Lahore