The fall of PIA

PIA was created and funded by the state to provide affordable, reliable and safe air travel to the public. While there is no doubt that PIA employees would be inconvenienced by the long overdue shifting of the company’s headquarters, it is the convenience of passengers which should be the priority. The revenue generated by air tickets pays salaries and keeps the airline commercially viable. PIA deteriorated from being a profitable airline to becoming a white elephant because of the grant of traffic rights by various governments to foreign airlines without protecting the financial interests of Pakistani airlines. Ever since the opening of a more direct, shorter and economical air corridor over the airspace of the former Soviet Union, all major profitable airlines flying from South-East Asia, Australia to Europe and other trans-Atlantic destinations no longer find it viable to use Karachi as a transit stopover for flights or to overfly it. It is precisely for this reason that Virgin Atlantic and British Airways were eager to operate direct flights to Islamabad and Lahore from where almost 80 percent of revenue originates. The same is the choice of all other airlines based in the Gulf.

The bitter reality is that there was a time when Karachi was a convenient and economical choice for major airlines to pick up passengers. Also, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, Pan Am, etc., preferred Karachi as an economical stop for long-haul flights. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. When it comes to PIA, the choice is to either shut it down or privatise it.

G Zaman

Peshawar