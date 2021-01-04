In the long run

This refers to the letter ‘Unprepared’ (Jan 2) by Engr Asim Nawab. The fact that many people are disappointed with the PTI-led government’s performance needs a deeper analysis. During election campaigns, PTI supporters were promised miraculous results as soon as the PTI took office. Imran Khan, in his speeches, should have spelled out that the goals reflected in his dreams and vision would start bearing fruit by the end of his term.

In other words, he let the people have high expectations from him. After becoming the country’s prime minister, he had to seek loans from friendly countries to pay off the debts accumulated due to highly expensive and ill-conceived projects. In my opinion, he can fulfil his promises made to the nation by building a team comprising experienced and competent persons.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad