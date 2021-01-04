A violent start

The year 2021 has not started well for the people of Kashmir. In Indian occupied Kashmir, in its capital Srinagar, police officials have been accused by the families of three young men of killing them while they took shelter inside their homes. The youngsters, the youngest of them merely 16 years old, had travelled to Srinagar from their hometowns in order to pursue higher studies. Their families insist that the boys were not terrorists and had no links with any organisation. In a familiar pattern which we have seen before, this is denied by the Indian police, who has falsely accused the deceased of being affiliated with militant groups. Again, the families of the victims have denied this. The Indian Army has refused to intervene in the matter and says this is something for the police to handle. The bigger picture, though, is how India has handled its occupation of Kashmir. In July last year, three labourers who travelled to Srinagar in a bus were killed in much the same fashion. Later it was found that weapons had been planted on their bodies. This time too the police say guns were found on the bodies of the young boys who were killed.

The fact is that under the rule of a Hindu extremist government, Kashmiri has seen far too many killings. In the occupied area, nearly 200 people have been killed since January last year. Most of them were civilians. The fact also is that in such a situation, there can be no hope of peace and no end to the suffering of the Kashmiri people. This can end only if New Delhi agrees to some course of action involving a political settlement to the problem of Kashmir. The fight for freedom in Occupied Kashmir began in 1989, but has gained momentum since August 2019 after Indian forces imposed new laws which removed the limited autonomy Occupied Kashmir had enjoyed till then. Since then, there has been an increase in violence by Indian forces as well as protests by the occupied Kashmiris. Many girls and boys, most of them mere school students, have been blinded by rubber bullets with which they were pelted by police. Pakistan has condemned the incident, as has happened before. But too few other condemnations have come in and, in this situation, it is only likely that the violence in Kashmir will continue through the months of 2021.