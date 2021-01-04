Broadsheet seeks $3m more

LONDON: The Government of Pakistan has made a payment of nearly $29 million under a London High Court order to the Broadsheet LLC but the litigation is far from over as liquidating agents of the assets recovery firm are seeking several million more from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), $3 million (approx Rs483 million) in interests and costs at the rate of $5,000 per day.

An agent of the Broadsheet LLC has told this reporter that the NAB still owes the Broadsheet $3 million and interest rate of $5,000 per day on the overall award amount. “I can confirm that US$28,706,533.34 (4.6 billion) has been paid into the Broadsheet LLC Liquidator’s account as per the court Order on account of $22 million judgment and $6 million in initial legal costs. The cost of around $3 million legal costs is still owed and it is costing the Pakistan Govt $150,000 per month at the rate of $5,000 per day and growing. We have an enforcement cost Order from the court. The $5,000 per day interest is statutory interest, and not punitive. The NAB is dragging its feet to pay this amount but the interest amount is accumulating every day.”

An agent of the Broadsheet, which is in liquidation, told this correspondent that both the NAB and its legal team in London were responsible for the loss of millions of dollars to Pakistani taxpayers. The agent said: “The NAB’s lawyers at Allen & Overy didn’t respond to our 18 letters in 14 months until the point where we had to threaten to go to the Solicitors Regulatory Authority at their behavior. They were on the record and they had an obligation to reply.” The Broadsheet agent claimed that Pakistan has incurred accumulative legal costs of around $20 million for its legal team, first Kendal Freeman, then leading counsel from Essex Court and finally Allen & Overy, from Nov 2015.

The Broadsheet agent said: “Pakistan could have saved a lot of money by settling the case years ago but they were wrongly advised to fight in the hope that there will be no recoveries. Non-compliance over the payment will be noted at the international financial institutions. Pakistani people don’t deserve this.”

The NAB has said that its current leadership had nothing to do with the original case as the major decision against the NAB was made in 2016, long before the current chairman took over. A source at the Pakistan High Commission said that the NAB will make the decision about the further monies owed to the Broadsheet.