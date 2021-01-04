PIA resumes flights to S Arabia after borders reopen

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Sunday it has resumed its regular passenger flights to Saudi Arabia, after the kingdom announced the reopening of borders and the resumption of international flights after a two-week suspension aimed

to stem the spread of a new Covid-19 strain.

A PIA spokesman said as per the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation’s (SGACA) latest notification, suspension of all flights and travel to the kingdom had been lifted and international airlines permitted to transport passengers.

The PIA, since late December, due to resurgence of Covid pandemic and associated ban imposed on international flights by the SGACA, had only been bringing home Pakistanis stranded in the kingdom. Those intending to fly to Saudi Arabia should ensure their corona PCR test conducted only at facilities approved by the Saudi government, the spokesman added.

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 363,000 cases, including over 6,200 deaths—the highest among the Gulf Arab states—but has also reported a high recovery rate.

Riyadh suspended international flights and access through land crossings and ports on December 21. Other Gulf countries, Oman and Kuwait, who had taken similar measures, have also lifted them in recent days. But travellers returning from Britain, South Africa or “any country where the new variant of the coronavirus is spreading” are subject to more restrictions, the notification added.

Foreigners coming from those countries must spend 14 days in another country before entering Saudi Arabia, and show a negative test. Saudi nationals returning from those countries will be able to enter directly — but must then spend two weeks in quarantine on arrival, and be subject to tests.