ACE busts gang for leaking PPSC papers

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has arrested a gang of four persons involved in paper leaking and selling.

The accused Waqar Akram Junior Data Entry Operator at PPSC, Ghazanfar, an employee of Finance Department, Gohar Ali an M.Phil History student at the Punjab University and Mazhar Iqbal, a private person, were caught red-handed by ACE Special Investigation team just two hours before the paper for 58 posts of Tehsildar, Consolidation/Hill Torrent Officer, Reader to Member Board of Revenue (BS-16) was scheduled to be conducted across Punjab by the Punjab Public Service Commission. As many as 103487 candidates had applied for the competitive examination against advertised 58 lucrative posts in the Punjab Revenue Department.

Addressing the press conference, ACE spokesperson said that a week ago Director-General Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab Muhammed Gohar Nafees had formed a three-member special investigation team to look into the paper leakage and corruption in the Punjab’s premier recruitment agency after mounting pressure by students on various media platforms over alleged favouritism. The students had been protesting against the credibility of PPSC levelling serious allegations against its administration for leakage and loopholes in recruitment process.

The team comprising Abdusalam Arif Director Vigilance, Deputy Director Finance, Mazhar Iqbal Baloch and Inspector Headquarters Zaigham Khalil finally busted the nexus of the culprits. The deal was done for Rs8 lacs per paper with the gang head and they were arrested soon after the probing team reached at the given time and venue earlier this morning. The gang confessed that not only Tehsildar, they had also leaked previous papers for the posts of Inspector Anti-Corruption, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption, Lecturer Chemistry, Lecturer Education, Lecturer English and other exams.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. Commenting on the matter, DG ACE said: “It is a matter of grave national concern. It has shattered the trust of candidates on the prestigious institution such as PPSC. All the facts of the scam will be brought before the nation and strict action against all those involved in the shameful act will be taken.”

The PPSC had to cancel some papers scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (today) at the eleventh hour following the ACE’s confirmed paper leak clue early Saturday morning. These papers were: Tehsildar/ Consolidation Officer/ Hill Torrent Officer/Reader to Member Board of Revenue (Ministerial Quota) (BS-16).

On Saturday, a large number of candidates also protested against the PPSC authorities outside the PPSC exam center at Model Town for failing to ensure transparency in the conduct of exams. It is pertinent to mention that recently candidates in different parts of Punjab had protested against the PPSC for paper leaks and alleged violation of merit. However, the same was denied by the PPSC management. Saturday’s arrests of four persons involved in paper leak scam validated the stance of protesting candidates.