Mumbai comedian held for ‘insulting’ Hindu gods

BHOPAL: A Mumbai-based standup comedian, along with four other event organisers, has been arrested for allegedly insulting religious beliefs and also Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a New Year show in Indore. The incident came to light when a group of Hindutva activists attended the event to monitor it and brought the proceedings to a halt when the artiste made the allegedly unwelcome references. Munawar Faruqui, the comedian, was arrested for his performance at a cafe in the popular 56 Dukan locality of Indore. The others arrested include Inodre-based Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, Nalin Yadav, and event coordinator Edwin Anthony.
The case was filed based on a complaint by Eklavya Gaur, convenor of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur.
“Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender, who in the past has often denigrated Hindu gods-goddesses at his shows.