CCPO chairs maiden meeting on law and order

LAHORE: A meeting of Lahore police officers Saturday chaired by newly-appointed CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was attended by DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SSP Discipline Syed Amin Bukhari, SSP Investigation, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP CIA Syed Tauseef Haider and all the investigation and operations divisional officers.

The overall law and order situation in Lahore was reviewed during the meeting. The CCPO has given clear orders to the officers that police availability should be ensured on highways, immediate snap checking should be increased in hotspot areas, effective patrolling should be carried out in hotspot areas.

He further said notorious criminals, habitual criminals and fugitives should be arrested; self-esteem should not be harmed and would not be allowed to happen.

Dogar said we have to serve the people of God, we are lucky that Allah has chosen us for the good deeds; all the divisional officers will hear the problems of citizens with personal interest.

Regarding the welfare of the personnel, Lahore CCPO said the officers should listen to the problems of the police personnel by sitting with them on their chairs, create self-confidence in the force and provide welfare to them on priority basis.

In addition, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar after taking charge visited Yadgar Shuhada Police on The Mall. A contingent of Lahore Police saluted him. He offered ‘Fateha’ and laid flowers at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Police.

He said we have not forgotten our martyrs; 316 personnel of Lahore police had laid down their life for the protection of citizens and maintaining law and order. The martyrs are bright examples of maintaining law and order, the CCPO said. Lahore police martyrs include 209 constables, 30 head constables, 28 ASIs, one traffic warden, 35 sub-inspectors, 6 inspectors, 4 DSPs, one SP, one SSP and one DIG.