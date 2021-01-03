Sanitation arrangements inspected

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar on Saturday visited Kunjah and inspected sanitation arrangements and checked the quality of food at stalls set up in the Sahulat Bazaar.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the DC reached Kunjah to review the grievances of the citizens. He along with the Chief Officer inspected the construction work on Government Road Kunjah. He also inspected the ongoing work for drainage, water supply and solid waste management in different areas.

During the visit to the Sahulat Bazaar, the DC checked the quantity, quality and prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, sugar, ghee and other food items. He said that Sahulat Bazaars were providing relief to the citizens which were started according to the vision of the Punjab CM.