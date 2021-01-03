Boy dies as doctor injects wrong injection

KASUR: A 12-year-old boy died after a doctor injected him a wrong injection at Arzanipur village on Saturday.

Reportedly, Mushtaq went to Iftikhar Clinic to take medicine for his 12-year-old nephew Gago. In the meantime, the doctor allegedly gave him a wrong injection which caused his instant death.

ADCR INSPECTS LAND RECORD CENTRE: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti on Saturday visited the Land Record Centre Chunian.

The officer checked the record and issued necessary instructions on the spot. The officers also talked with the visitors and discussed their issues. He also ordered to follow corona SOPs strictly.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Four dacoity incidents were reported here on Saturday.

Two dacoits entered the house of Bilal near Pyal Kalan Mandi Usmanwala and took away valuables besides injuring him. Three robbers snatched Rs 370,000 from Shafaat and Zulfiqar near Chunian while three bandits snatched Rs 19,000 from Nazir and Mushtaq near Verim village. Unidentified accused broke the locks of Mehboob’s house near Nawab Sweet City Phoolnagar and stole valuables.

WOMAN RAPED: A woman was raped near Mohallah Sabri on Saturday. Accused Mubashar allegedly raped the woman and fled.

TWO HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police arrested two drug dealers, including a woman, in separate incidents here. The police raided and arrested Ayesha and Aslam and recovered narcotics from them.