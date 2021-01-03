Sana indictment deferred in drugs case

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Saturday deferred the indictment of former law minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah, an accused of trafficking 15-kilogram heroin.

The indictment was due for Saturday. However, the counsel for Rana Sana informed the court that statements of witnesses against his client had yet not been provided to him. After which, the court adjourned the hearing till Jan 11.

Rana Sana was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and an FIR [first information report] was registered against him.

The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with them.

The ANF also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF claimed in the FIR that he had admitted about the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15-kilogram heroin and recovered weapons from the accused, the FIR read. After the court proceedings, Rana Sana told the media that there was no difference of opinion on matter of resignations in the PDM. However, there was a difference of opinion on timing of resignations, he added. He said that final decision regarding long march would be taken in February session of the PDM.