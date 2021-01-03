Fawad slams JUI-F chief for being part of every govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday criticised Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for being part of every government since 1988. "Maulana was part of every government from 1988 to 2010", the federal minister tweeted. Fawad said reliance on deep state was a bad thing, but in the year 2010, Maulana Fazlur Rehman went to the biggest ‘Deep State’ and ordered to make him the prime minister, offering his services. "Maulana sells war when he is in Pakistan and suggests solution of extremism when he is in the United States, he is wise enough", he commented.