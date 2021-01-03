close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

CCPO chairs maiden meeting on law, order in Lahore

National

Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

LAHORE: A meeting of Lahore police officers Saturday chaired by newly-appointed CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was attended by DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SSP Discipline Syed Amin Bukhari, SSP Investigation, Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP CIA Syed Tauseef Haider and all the investigation and operations divisional officers. The overall law and order situation in Lahore was reviewed during the meeting.

